Fortnite’s Mech Collision event starts today

The release date and time of the new Fortnite Collision event has been announced, which will allow players to rush into battle on giant mechs. Epic Games’ favorite battle royale shooter is currently in season 2 of Chapter 3, but the next season of the game will start with a huge robotic brawl. The Fortnite “Clash” event at the end of the season was officially announced back in May, and from today fans can finally fight on their giant robots.

While Epic Games is constantly expanding Fortnite’s capabilities through updates and events, the continuous development of the game is divided into chapters and seasons. The beginning of the 2nd season of Chapter 3 called “Resistance” brought with it a lot of new movement options, such as sprint and mantle. A new armored battle bus has also been added to Fortnite, and Marvel Comics legend Doctor Strange has become available in the form of a magical appearance. The 2nd season of Chapter 3 of Fortnite will soon conclude with the “Clash” event, which will apparently allow players to pilot their robot robots and participate in massive mechanical battles. A teaser on Twitter hinting at Fortnite robots was released in May, and from today, players can finally take part in a one-time event.

As Fortnite announced on Twitter, the Clash of Robots at the end of the season will begin today at 16:00 Eastern time. Although little is known about the actual gameplay of the event, the short teaser suggests that groups of players will be able to jointly pilot giant robots to launch them into battle. The event will also end the 2nd season of Chapter 3 and mark the beginning of Season 3. Giant robot battles will only be available in Fortnite for a limited time, so players should plan to participate in the “Clash” event when it starts today, in June. 4, at 16:00 eastern time.

Become a part of something bigger than yourself. Much more.

Fortnite fans are no doubt preparing for robot battles as part of the Collision event, but a certified robot threat has also been added to the game recently. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Fortnite skin was added to the Battle Royale shooter on May 22 to commemorate the new Disney+ Star Wars Legends series. The Clone Wars general who trained Anakin Skywalker and survived the deadly Order 66 was brought to Epic Games’ battle royale shooter along with some gear such as a pickaxe blade and a Jedi interceptor glider. Droids should beware, as the addition of Obi-Wan to Fortnite sees him join other Star Wars icons such as Rey, Boba Fett and Kylo Ren.

The Clash event promises to complete the second season of Fortnite Chapter 3, allowing players to control their own giant mech and fight with others for mechanical superiority. The exact details about this event are currently unclear, but it looks like several players will be able to join forces and use their huge robot in the battle royale battle. Players can participate in the Fortnite event at the end of the season, which will begin at 16:00 Eastern time on June 4.