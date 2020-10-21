Fortnite’s Halloween update reduced its install size

Good news for Fortnite users! The game decreased its installation size by 60 GB

When Fortnite first came out in 2018, it had a very polite install size of around 20GB. Having not played it for years, I had no idea that it had managed to go all the way to 90GB. Fortunately, that’s no longer the case, because today’s update dropped everything by 60GB. On top of that, it also added a ton of fancy new Halloween stuff.

If you haven’t downloaded the update yet, Epic Games has given a little warning that it’s a bit bigger than usual. While the patch is around 27GB to download, it ultimately means future updates will be a bit smaller and load times should be better too. And of course the big news here: the game’s total install size is now just 27GB.

La Verdad Noticias informs you that Fortnite is not the first in recent weeks to start reducing its installation. Last month, Warframe downsized its installation by a respectable 15GB. Even Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare jumped on the bandwagon of saving hard drive space, ultimately allowing players to weed out the modes they don’t use from the huge 226GB game.

Now freeing up hard drive space is always good news, but Halloween updates are arguably just as exciting, so check out what Fortnite has in store for the spooky month below.

What’s new in Fortnite

Fortnitemares kicked off today, bringing spooky map changes, challenges, and cosmetics to unlock from now until November 3.

That golden spy chief from the beginning of Chapter 2, Midas, has returned. Now it’s called Shadow Midas, because of course it is. He is in charge of a new game mode, Shadow Royale, in which if you die, you become one of his shadows and have to go after all the other survivors with creepy ghost abilities.

It sounds suspiciously like the Apex Legends Halloween event. But all battle royales are derivatives and all that.

Once you’ve played that game mode and earned (or purchased) your new costumes, a Halloween party will take place. On October 31, the game will host another one of those concerts live, this time with famous singer J Balvin.



