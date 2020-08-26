Fortnite’s fourth season won’t come to Apple phones

In yet another episode of the ensuing battle between Apple and Epic, the game maker announced today, August 26, that the fourth season of Fortnite – which will be available from tomorrow – will not reach Apple devices.

The decision was announced the day after an American judge ruled in favor of the smartphone maker in the lawsuit filed by Epic after the ban on the App Store game. As a result, nearly 250 million Fortnite players worldwide will be left without access to the events that come with chapter 2 of the fourth season of Fortnite, as these will not be available for iPhone, iPad and Macs.

The announcement was made by Epic itself on a FAQ page on its official website. Check out the notification:

Apple blocked Fortnite updates and new downloads from the App Store, and said it would end our ability to develop the game on its devices. As a result, the Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 4 (v14.00) update will not be released for iOS or macOS on August 27th.

If you still want to play Fortnite on Android, you can access its latest version in the Epic Games app for Android or the Samsung Galaxy Store.

It is worth remembering that, after the ban, iPhone owners can no longer download the game, however those who already have the latest version installed can still have access to the game, but cannot rely on new features and events made available in the title.

Chapter 2 – Fortnite Season 4

As released by Epic, Chapter 2 of the fourth Fortnite season will arrive for most of its players tomorrow, August 27th. With this new update, gamers will have access to a crossover with characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe – or MCU.

The War to save Reality begins tomorrow! Part 5 in Fortnite now!#FortniteSeason4 8.27.2020 https://t.co/TMEHevmBsq pic.twitter.com/Vnn2d2ErY1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 26, 2020

It is worth remembering that, a few days ago, the production company has already released a teaser of the new season that gives clues about one of the Marvel characters that may debut in the game.



