Fortnite’s biggest event has been held!

Galactus, a one-time event announced by Epic Games in recent months, has been the game’s largest attended event ever. Fortnite Galactus hosted more than 15 million players, according to the tweet posted by Epic at the last event of the Marvel-themed season.

Fortnite Galactus event broke a record

Epic Games has announced the future of Marvel characters Galactus for the Nexus War event it will organize for the popular Battle Royale game Fortnite in recent months. The short-term event, which started on the night of December 1, brought with it the biggest participant ever. Over 15 million players attended the event to defeat Galactus, one of the villains of the Marvel world, while Epic Games stated that more than 3.5 million people followed the broadcasts on Twitch and YouTube.

One of the most important requirements to participate in the last event of the season was the installation of the 12.60 update. On the other hand, to participate in the event, Epic informed the players about their readiness about 1 hour ago. Because in previous years, many players had difficulty entering events. In addition, the Houseparty integration, which was recently brought by Epic, also enabled video chat in-game.

With this event, the 4th season has ended. Epic Games will remain closed for a short time to prepare for the next season. Next season, characters such as Djin Djarin and baby Yoda, whom we know from the Mandalorian series, will be included in the game.



