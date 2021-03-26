Fortnite x Rocket League – Llama-Rama 2021

Llama-Rama 2021 begins. Playing Rocket League, we can earn rewards both in this game and in Fortnite Battle Royale. Challenges and rewards ..

The Flame-Rama 2021 event begins. Playing Rocket League, we can obtain rewards for both the Psyonix video game and Fortnite Battle Royale. Fortnite Chapter 2 is currently in Season 6 of its Battle Pass. Here is our challenge guide, along with all their respective rewards:

Llama-Rama 2021: challenge and rewards guide in Fortnite and Rocket League

Play three games online (0/3)

Get a total of 500 points in online games (0/500)

Achieve five goals, assists or saves in online matches (0/5)

Achieve five clearances and crosses in online games (0/5)

Play a game online in any of the playlists of the estra (0/1)

Win 10 Online Matches (0/10)

The Rocket League Llama-Rama 2021 event will remain active from 03/25/2021 at 5:00 p.m. CET until 04/09/2021 at 10:00 p.m. CET. Remember that it is easier to complete these challenges playing with friends with a microphone.