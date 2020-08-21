Fortnite x Marvel is now official: first teaser for Season 4

Confirmed: Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass will be Marvel themed. We tell you everything we know about her here.

Epic Games makes official what has already been leaked and rumored: Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 will be Marvel themed. Furthermore, they have also confirmed their start date. Chapter 2 of Fortnite is in Season 3 of its Battle Pass, which already has the days numbered. We tell you everything below:

Fortnite: Season 4 will be a crossover with Marvel

On August 21, Epic Games posted the following teaser on social media accounts such as Fortnite’s Twitter:

In other words: what has been rumored since the beginning of the month is confirmed: Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 will be Marvel-themed. That is to say, it is expected that there will be cosmetic objects of all kinds from Marvel in the Battle Pass, we understand that to take advantage of the pull that the Marvel’s Avengers video game will have, which will be released on September 4.

The teaser also confirms the start date of Season 4: Thursday, August 27, 2020. During this day, Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2 will end, and the fourth season will be released when patch 14.00 is downloaded in the platform on which we play this Epic Games title.

Thor also appears in the Fortnite logo, so you would expect it to be one of the Battle Pass skins. In fact, this was already suggested by the HYPEX dataminer. According to him, both Thor and his hammer Mjolnir will be cosmetic items this season.



