Fortnite Winter Trials: How to Get Free Rewards

Epic Games finally opens the Fortnite Winter Trials website. By participating, we can get all kinds of rewards for Fortnite Battle Royale.

On January 27, 2021 at 00:00 CET, Epic Games opened the Fortnite Winter Trials website. It is a limited-time event of Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass in which, if we participate, we can obtain rewards of all kinds. We tell you everything we know below:

Fortnite: how to get rewards from the Winter Trials

To participate in the Fortnite Winter Trials and get free rewards for the game, we must follow the following steps in order:

The first step is to access the Winter Trials website by clicking on this link.

Once inside, we must log in with our Fortnite / Epic Games account. “Sign in” appears at the top right, where we can access our data.

From here, to win the rewards of Winter Trials we will have to earn emblems; The requirements to earn emblems change every day and we have several tasks to perform, such as voting on a challenge that influencer teams must overcome, playing 20 minutes of Fortnite, or choosing which influencer team to support.

When it comes to voting to be followers of a team of influencers, know that the different teams are Nick Eh 30, SypherPK, Nate Hill, Emadgg and 72hrs.

In addition to this, Epic Games advises us to make our statistics public so that the tracking of our playing time is correctly counted in order to obtain the related medals. In the image below you have how to do this

The Winter Trials contest will be available from January 20 at 18:00 CET to January 24 at 23:59 CET.

The free rewards for obtaining emblems in this event are a graffiti, an emoticon and a wrapper.