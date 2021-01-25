Fortnite will sponsor Santos in the Libertadores Cup final

Fortnite will be present in the final of the Copa Libertadores de América Conmebol, at least as an advertisement. Epic Games closed a sponsorship with Santos and will stamp the shirt of the São Paulo club in the final of the competition, which will be held against Palmeiras on Saturday (30).

In addition to stamping the most prominent space on the team’s shirt, Epic Games will also carry out actions on Santos’ social networks. Interestingly, last week, the club was one of 23 teams that participated in a worldwide activation to bring football to Fortnite.

“Football is consistently one of the main sports that our players ask us to see and experience in Fortnite. We are excited to partner with Santos to bring “the beautiful game” to Fortnite fans around the world, ”said Nate Nanzer, Head of Global Partnerships at Epic Games.

Santos’ president, Andrés Rueda, said: “An important initiative not only commercially, but of positioning with the Club’s approach to a global brand and among the most important for young audiences”.

“The relationship between the football and e-Sports industries is becoming increasingly sophisticated and with different formats: clubs participating in modalities with competitive teams, licensing of club brands within games and sponsorships in uniforms using football as a platform for global brands and valuable games. Santos FC actively participates in all these formats and understands such initiatives to be strategic ”, points out Marcelo Frazão, marketing executive of the São Paulo club.