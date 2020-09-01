Fortnite will soon get Ray Tracing and DLSS

During the RTX 30 graphics card presentation event, Nvidia announced that Fortnite will receive support for Ray Tracing and DLSS. The novelty was revealed by Jensen Huang, CEO of the GPU manufacturer, and received a demo trailer.

The famous battle royale, which is currently at war with Apple, will receive four real-time lightning tracing effects. Users of RTX GPUs will be able to enjoy the game with Ray Tracing in reflections, shadows, global lighting and ambient occlusion.

Another novelty that arrives in Fortnite is Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). The exclusive technology of RTX video cards uses the Tensor Cores of the GPUs of the line to improve the quality of the game and, at the same time, decrease the consumption of performance.

According to Nvidia, the new version of DLSS has an Ultra mode. With that, players who have a more powerful PC will be able to play Fortnite and other games compatible with the technology in resolutions up to 8K.

Despite the announcement, Epic Games has not yet revealed when Fortnite will receive the new RTX technologies. According to Nvidia, support for Ray Tracing and DLSS will come to the game soon on the PC.

In addition to Fortnite, Nvidia also pointed out that other games will implement the technologies exclusive to RTX graphics cards. The titles include big releases like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs: Legion, as well as smaller games like Bright Memory Infinite, Scavengers and Boundary.



