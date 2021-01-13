Fortnite will receive a series of items from the Predator

Dataminers have discovered that Predator will be the next skin in Fortnite’s battle pass! The information became public after the release of update 15.20 of the game which, among its files, includes a lot of material about the character, as you can see below:

First 3 Mystery Rewards are set to unlock in 4 hours. These are now "Jungle Hunter Quests" pic.twitter.com/D2qdigiSQI — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 13, 2021

As usual, you’ll need to complete a series of challenges in order to unlock the Predator in your game, and before that, you’ll still get a bunch of themed cosmetics from the franchise. All of them can be seen in the “Mystery Rewards” tab, as shown in the images above and below.

Upon completing the “Jungle Hunter” (or “jungle hunter”) missions, you enable a Predator banner, as well as a heat vision spray. As if that weren’t enough, even the intergalactic hunter’s ship can be found on the map, near the Stealthy Stronghold area!

Patch 15.20 will also add versions of Predator with and without mask, so you can choose your favorite version of the classic character. What did you think of this new franchise crossover? Tell us in the comments below!