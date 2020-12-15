Fortnite will now run faster on older computers

It can be easily said that Fortnite works smoothly on mobile phones, game consoles and high-end gaming PCs. With the new update prepared by Epic Games, Fortnite will have a performance mode that will make it run faster on old PCs. The update in question will be distributed as of today.

According to the information provided by Epic Games, this new mode will provide users with significant performance increases. For this, the memory usage will be reduced and the load on the CPU and GPU will be eased. Image quality will also be reduced while performing these processes. In short, the game will be played with a slightly lower image quality in order not to tire the hardware. Users will be given clear information on this subject.

Epic also prepared an option for the installation package of the game where high-resolution textures were removed. In this way, it will be possible for users to save hard disk space.

Epic points out that with the new mode, older device owners will see a significant increase in frame rate. Users will be able to activate the new performance mode in both Battle Royale and Creative mode.

Fortnite players will be able to run the game at 60fps with 720p resolution with the new performance mode. In short, it can be said that a new purpose has arisen for old computers.



