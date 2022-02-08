Fortnite Will Not Be Supported On The Steam Deck; Epic Games CEO Explains Why

Fortnite: With Valve’s new device so close, Epic Games details why Fortnite won’t be updating for the Steam Deck. It all boils down to cheating. Fortnite: Battle Royale will not receive official support on Steam Deck, so it will enter the list of video games not natively compatible with Valve’s new laptop, whose form factor invites it to resemble a portable console. Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games -the company responsible for Fortnite-, has explained on the social network Twitter why its massive free-to-play will not take advantage of the premiere of this device to expand its range of platforms, and the reason is summarized in a few characters: the traps.

“Fortnite no, but we are doing a lot of effort to maximize Easy Anti Cheat compatibility with the Steam Deck,” he begins by saying. The budding title uses an anti-cheat system to prevent users from violating the correct functioning of the games; either by powering up their characters or by altering the environment or inventory in some way.

Therefore, other titles that use Easy Anti Cheat will end up being compatible with Steam Deck, but not the now leading battle royale. However: “We are not confident that we can combat cheating at scale under a wide range of kernel configurations, including custom ones.”