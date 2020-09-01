Fortnite will include Ray Tracing in real time

NVIDIA and Epic Games to Integrate Ray Tracing, NVIDIA DLSS, and New NVIDIA Reflex Technology into Popular Battle Royale

NVIDIA and Epic Games have just announced that Fortnite, the popular Battle Royale with more than 350 million players around the world, will include Ray Tracing in real time, the DLSS technology based on artificial intelligence from the Californian company and Reflex to that the game presents visuals typical of the new generation of graphics.

This announcement was unveiled today as part of a special GeForce event where NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced his new lineup of new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards.

NVIDIA RTX graphics cards are the only ones on the market with hardware support for ray tracing and AI. So players who own one of these will experience the new features in all Fortnite modes, as well as a new special map within the creative mode, called RTX Treasure Run, which has been specifically designed to show the capabilities of the ray. tracing.

Fortnite will have four ray-traced functions

Ray-traced reflections: Recreate the way light reflects off shiny, metallic surfaces, including smooth natural mirrors like window glass and rougher surfaces like brushed metal.

Ray-traced shadows: Precisely models the shadows on surfaces, improving the details and the contact of the same, this effect also corrects problems associated with traditional shadow techniques.

Ray-traced global illumination: Calculate the world’s illumination with greater precision, fidelity and clarity.

Ray-traced ambient occlusion: The places where objects or surfaces meet, light is occluded, creating subtle shadows that can highlight the details of those micro interiors with different shades of colors.



