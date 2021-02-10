Fortnite will have a collaboration with Tron; all we know

Several files found in Fortnite Battle Royale give us clues about an upcoming collaboration with the Tron saga. We tell you everything we know.

On Wednesday, February 10, 2021, several Fortnite Battle Royale files were decrypted. These files give us quite solid clues about the next collaboration that we will see in Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2: nothing more and nothing less than the Tron saga. We tell you everything we know about it just below:

Fortnite x Tron: everything we know!

At around 12:00 p.m. CET on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, various files within Fortnite Battle Royale were decrypted. Specifically, those that refer to the portal codename Mainframe. These files are basically an image, and an audio track. Just below you have both items combined