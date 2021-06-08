Fortnite Will Crossover With Rick & Morty and Superman

Fortnite: Season 7 of Fortnite is about to hit the public, and the science fiction theme will be explored a lot in it. A proof of this is the confirmation of the package for those who own the Battle Pass bringing Rick Sanchez (from the animation Rick and Morty) and Superman.

It is worth remembering that last Monday (7) the game’s Twitter profile had posted a message showing three elements related to animation. Interestingly, the Butter robot (which was created by Rick in the drawing) was highlighted alongside what could be two new weapons for the game.

Check out the teaser in question below, as well as the official announcement of these elements for the game:

Catalog Entry #476-122 Results of transportation bot test:

-Transporting various weaponry – Failed

-Transporting documents & schematics – Failed

-Transporting bone modification liquid – Satisfactory

No further testing required. Full data upload- 6.8.2021 https://t.co/bpVJhq5Ngr pic.twitter.com/BCKAyaEilh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 7, 2021

It’s worth remembering that Fortnite has already crossed over with several famous universes (including Marvel in this pack), so these additions are more than welcome. Did you like the result? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.