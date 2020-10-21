Fortnite will celebrate Halloween with a special concert

Fortnite is holding a special event for Halloween. Colombian singer J Balvin will give a concert at this event, which is called the “Afterlife Party”. According to a statement from Epic Games, the performance of the artist and XR (cross-reality) technology will be combined at the concert, which will be a first.

The party will be held on the real platform, Main Stage, built by Epic Games in Los Angeles and announced earlier last month. The event will start in the USA on October 31st at 18:00 local time. Fortnite players will be able to participate in this event through the game’s Party Royale mode. As of November at 4:00 of the players in Turkey 1 need to be logged into party mode of the game.

Epic Games has been paying special attention to performing live concerts and similar events in Fortnite for a while. These activities were frequent, especially when people were staying at their homes due to the coronavirus epidemic.

For example; Travis Scott started an in-game concert tour in April and more than 12.3 million players were simultaneously logged in to watch the first concert of that tour. Shortly after that, Epic announced the Party Royale mode and introduced Diplo in the preview event and Steve Aoki and deadmau5 in the opening event.

The J Balvin concert, which will combine Latin culture and hip-hop, will benefit from Epic’s XR technology with the LED wall of the Main Stage and remote-controlled cameras. Nate Nanzer, Epic Games’ director of global collaborations, stated that the Halloween event will give Fortnite players an experience they have never seen before.



