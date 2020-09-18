Fortnite: Will be retired on macOS starting September 23

Epic Games confirms the cessation of availability of Fortnite: Save the World on macOS starting September 23. They will return the money to their players.

Due to the problems it can cause in their community, the studio will make a refund to all those who bought a founder or starter pack and who played Save the World on macOS between September 17, 2019 and September 17, 2020. Those who bought PaVos during the same period, the virtual currency of Fortnite, will also receive the refund.

This process will not require any action from the user. Although they proceed to return the money, all the V-Bucks and objects that are in the account will be kept. Thanks to cross-save between platforms, you will be able to make use of your heroes, schemes and elements that you have in the base on any other platform that has access to the campaign.

The company refers to the inability to “develop and offer” this content because “Apple prevents Epic from distributing games and patches on Mac.” In an extensive statement accompanying the above data, Epic Games explains that the next version of Save the World (v. 14.20) would cause errors for players who are in the current one (13.40). Of course, the player base on Mac will continue to be able to access the Battle Royale mode, which will not receive any further updates.



