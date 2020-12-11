Fortnite will appear in collaboration with The Walking Dead

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0

Fortnite, one of the most popular productions of the battle royale genre, is preparing to add The Walking Dead characters to the game.

An announcement made during The Game Awards ceremony, which is considered among the most prestigious awards of the game world, revealed Fortnite’s collaboration with the popular series The Walking Dead. Thus, a new one has been added to the cooperation announcements that have been made one after the other in recent days. Following Kratos and Master Chief, iconic characters of The Walking Dead, Michonne and Daryl, will also join the Fortnite universe.

The highly anticipated costumes are expected to be added to the game store on December 16. With Daryl and Michonne coming to the island, time will tell what other surprises await us.

See Also
Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle Now Available; price

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here