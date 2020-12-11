Fortnite will appear in collaboration with The Walking Dead

Fortnite, one of the most popular productions of the battle royale genre, is preparing to add The Walking Dead characters to the game.

An announcement made during The Game Awards ceremony, which is considered among the most prestigious awards of the game world, revealed Fortnite’s collaboration with the popular series The Walking Dead. Thus, a new one has been added to the cooperation announcements that have been made one after the other in recent days. Following Kratos and Master Chief, iconic characters of The Walking Dead, Michonne and Daryl, will also join the Fortnite universe.

🧟🏹⚔️ Announced at @thegameawards, the next two Hunters are Daryl Dixon and Michonne! Grab the Set when it comes to the Shop on 12.16.2020 pic.twitter.com/h3Ee1CyDF8 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 11, 2020

The highly anticipated costumes are expected to be added to the game store on December 16. With Daryl and Michonne coming to the island, time will tell what other surprises await us.



