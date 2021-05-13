Fortnite: Wild Week 2 – Fishing Party; Changes

Fortnite: Wild Week 2 of Season 6 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2: Fishing Party begins. We tell you what changes and news there are. On Thursday, May 13, 2021, Wild Week 2 of Season 6 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 began. We remind you that the Wild Weeks of Fortnite are themed mini-events lasting one week. Just below we tell you what are the changes and news this week in Fortnite Battle Royale:

Fortnite: this is Wild Week 2 – Fishing Party

From Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CEST until Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CEST, the Parranda Pesquera event, the second Wild Week, will be held within Fortnite Battle Royale. As the name suggests, Epic Games has made changes to Fortnite that will help us fish. This is because the legendary mission of Week 9 of Season 6, which coincides with Wild Week 2, asks us, precisely, to catch fish.

The specific changes that have been introduced in the video game are the following:

Fishing spots now have more uses before disappearing. In them, in addition, there are more possibilities that rarer types of fish will appear.

Weapons obtained from fishing spots will be of rare rarity (blue color) or higher.

Professional fishing rods are easier to find.

These changes will come in handy to complete the legendary mission of Week 9 of Season 6, which consists of catching a total of 250 fish