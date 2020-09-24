Fortnite: where to find Wolverine and how to kill him

We tell you where and how to find Wolverine in Fortnite Battle Royale, and also how to kill him. Weapon-X arrives on the island, and is a fearsome enemy.

With the arrival of patch 14.20 on September 23, 2020 to Fortnite, a major novelty was added to the game: Wolverine is loose on the island. It is a powerful enemy that will cost us to find, and even more to kill. Weapon-X has arrived in Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass to stay. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you where to find Wolverine and how to kill him

Where to find Wolverine in Fortnite and how to kill him

We can only find Wolverine in the Solo, Duos and Squads game modes. Logan appears randomly in Alameda Afflicted, between quadrants C5, C6, D5 and D6 of the map:



