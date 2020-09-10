Fortnite: Where to find the Wolverine trophy for week 3?

Here we tell you how you can find the Wolverine trophy in Dirty Docks for week 3 in Fortnite.

The Fortnite week 3 challenges are out now, and one of the most striking challenges is finding the Wolverine trophy in Dirty Docks. Here’s how to solve the Battle Royale Season 4 Chapter 2 Challenge.

The Fortnite Wolverine challenges are back. The latest Fortnite Wolverine Challenges are the continuation of the Week 1 task that asked players to investigate the mysterious claw marks and the Week 2 challenge that asked players to find the loading screen image in a Quinjet Patrol site.

The initial Fortnite Wolverine challenge offered players the reward of a Berserker Barrage spray, while the week 2 challenge gave players the Adamantium Slash loading screen.

This week’s reward is much better, as Fortnite players can retrieve a Sentinel Head after completing the Week 3 Wolverine challenge.

How do I get the Wolverine trophy in Fortnite?

It is quite simple to complete. As the name suggests, you will need to head to Dirty Docks to complete the latest Fortnite Wolverine challenge.

Next, look for a secluded building on its own just south of the main Dirty Docks area. There on a shelf you will find the Wolverine trophy and after collecting it you will have access to the sentry bling. If you’re still struggling, check out this video from YouTuber Hank Loose for a step-by-step guide.

Today has also seen the release of Fortnite update 14.10, and leakers have uncovered details about the upcoming Wolverine challenges.

Here are details on the Fortnite Wolverine challenges for week 4 and 5

Throw all sentinel hands without touching the ground

Locate a Mutant Containment Truck

Challenges of week 3 of Fortnite

Search Chests on Steamy Stacks (7)

Eliminations in Retail Row (3)

Collect Wood from the Weeping Woods (500)

Visit Panther’s Prowl (1)

Deal damage with exploding gasoline pumps or gasoline cans (250)

Set fire traps (3)

Eliminate Iron Man in Stark Industries (3)

Deal damage to opponents in Misty Meadows (500)



