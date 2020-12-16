Fortnite: where to find The Walking Dead world portal

To herald the arrival of the new skins of The Walking Dead, Daryl Dixon and Michonne, in Fortnite a portal appears from which they will reach the island.

On December 16 at 01:00 CET there was a curious change in the Fortnite map. Zero Point, the huge orb that is in the center of the island, opened a portal at a specific point on it. Through this portal will arrive Daryl Dixon and Michonne from The Walking Dead, who will become skins of the game. We tell you everything we know about this little piece of history from Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite: a portal to the world of the Walking Dead appears

As we say, at this specific point on the island, north of Alameda Afligida, Zero Point has generated a portal



