Fortnite: where to find the Predator portal

The Predator skin is coming to Fortnite soon. To herald their arrival, a portal has appeared on the game’s island, next to the Rogue Hold.

On January 19 at 3:00 p.m. CET there was a curious change in the Fortnite map. The Zero Point opened another portal at a specific point in it. Through this portal will arrive the Predator, the secret skin of the current season of Fortnite Battle Royale and one of its Mysterious Rewards. We tell you everything we know about this little piece of history from Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite: a portal to the Predator / Predator world appears

As it happened with Daryl Dixon and Michonne from The Walking Dead, who also arrived through a portal to the island, and with Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster, who arrived through another portal, another portal has appeared on the island by which will arrive the Predator. This portal is located next to the eastern entrance of the Furtive Fiefdom