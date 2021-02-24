Fortnite: where to find the portal to the Alien universe

An Alien portal appears on the island of Fortnite Battle Royale. The xenomorph from the Alien saga will come to Fortnite as a skin through this place; we show you.

On February 24 at 3:00 p.m. CET there was yet another change to the Fortnite map. Zero Point opened another portal at a specific point on the island. The Xenomorph from the Alien saga will arrive through this portal. We tell you everything we know about this little piece of history from Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite: a portal to the Alien universe appears

As it happened with Daryl Dixon and Michonne from The Walking Dead, who also arrived through a portal to the island, and with Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster, who arrived through another portal, another portal has appeared on the island by which will arrive the Xenomorph, from Alien. This portal is located west of Sticky Swamp