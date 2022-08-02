Fortnite: where to find emergency sites

Crash Pads are now appearing in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Although this is not the first time this item has appeared in the game, many players will undoubtedly want to try it out. For those fans who would like to get a Crash Pad in Fortnite Season 3, this guide details the options available to them.

Fortnite: Crash Pad Locations

To get the Crash Pad, players must pay attention to the chests and crates of supplies scattered around the Fortnite map. Indeed, this item has a chance to appear in these containers, and fans should just open each one they come across. For those players who want to be a little more active in their quest, chests appear in very high density in Rave Cave and Tilted Towers, making them great places to target.

In addition, Crash Pads can appear on the ground as loot. This third source means that Fortnite players should have no trouble finding the item, provided they focus their searches primarily on the named locations. This is especially true due to the fact that the Crash Pad is just a rare item, and therefore it is not extremely elusive.

Fortnite: Crash Pad Utility

As for how the Crash Pad works, players can throw it to the ground to deploy a large square pad. If you jump on this platform, the fans will rise high into the air, and anyone who happens to be nearby will be able to use them. The Crash Pad will also prevent fall damage if the player lands on it, although this is temporary and will deflate after a short period of time.

Fans can also disassemble the Crash Pad before it naturally deflates by hitting it with one of the many weapons in Fortnite. Thus, players should exercise some caution when trying to use this item to stop a heavy fall, as the enemy may take it apart and ruin their plans. Another nearby Crash Pad can also lead to deflation, providing even more counterplay.

As noted earlier, the Crash Pad was already in the game. In particular, he debuted back in the 2nd season of Fortnite Chapter 2, which was launched in early 2020. However, the Crash Pad was closed at the end of the same year, and therefore many players have never had the opportunity to experience its usefulness before.

Fortnite is a free game for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.