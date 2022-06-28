Fortnite: where to find a rocket launcher for fireworks

With the release of the Fortnite fix on June 28, players have gained access to a special new weapon: the Firework rocket launcher. Each projectile fired from this weapon explodes in different colors, and they can ignite flammable objects nearby. For those players who would like to be able to create fireworks while driving, this guide details where to find a rocket launcher for fireworks in Fortnite.

Fortnite: location of a rocket launcher for fireworks

Fortnite Firework Flare Gun has three different sources: land, chests, and drop supplies in non-competitive game modes. This means that there is no single place that players can visit to be guaranteed to earn a rocket launcher for fireworks, although they can increase their chances of finding this weapon by targeting areas with an abundance of loot and chests. Risky Reels and Tilted Towers are two places that meet these criteria, and fans of the Battle royale are recommended to start searching from them.

Please note that the Flare gun for fireworks is an item of rare quality. Thus, it may take players a considerable amount of time to find weapons, even if they focus their searches on the aforementioned locations. However, the effect associated with firing this Fortnite weapon is quite impressive, and fans can feel that all their efforts were worth it when they finally watch his projectile explode with colorful explosions.

Firework Flare Gun isn’t the only thing players will find in the June 28 Fortnite update, as the patch also marked the start of Ripersaw Launcher Week. This event is dedicated to the Ripersaw launcher, an item that was added to the game on June 21 and makes it easier to get weapons before July 5. Indeed, the launcher can be found on the ground, in chests, and supplies drop before that date, and fans may stumble upon it when looking for a Rocket Launcher.

Chop Shop, a landmark on the northern edge of the map, is also a guaranteed source for the Ripersaw Launcher in Fortnite. This will remain in effect even when the Ripersaw Launcher Week comes to an end. Thus, players who are looking for weapons useful for the rapid destruction of buildings and even for harvesting, after July 5, it is recommended to pay attention to this place.

Fortnite can be played for free on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.