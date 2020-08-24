Fortnite: where is the Thor’s hammer?

Thor’s hammer, Marvel’s God of Thunder, comes to Fortnite Battle Royale. Here we tell you how and where to find Mjolnir, Thor’s hammer.

As part of the prelude to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, has appeared within the game. Fortnite Chapter 2 is still in Season 3 of its Battle Pass, although it is in its last throes of life, as the new season will begin on Thursday, August 27. We tell you where to find it, and we show you what it looks like in the Epic Games video game just below:

Fortnite: where to find Thor’s hammer?

The comic that is serving as the prologue for Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass is made up of ten pages in total. To generate buzz, Epic Games is releasing two pages every day. In the two pages revealed on August 24, in which we can see how Thor loses his hammer.

This has had “real” consequences within Fortnite Battle Royale, as the hammer has fallen hard, causing a huge crater. We can visit both the hammer and the crater if we enter a game of any game mode and travel to the next point on the map: quadrant C5, southwest of Señorío de la Sal.



