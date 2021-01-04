Fortnite: where heaven meets earth

We help you complete the challenge / mission “find beskar steel where heaven meets earth”, from Season 5 of Fortnite.

A Beskar mission from Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass asks us to find the beskar steel at a specific point on the map: where the sky meets the earth. This Fortnite challenge is called “Find Beskar Steel Where Heaven Meets Earth”. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to overcome it successfully:

Fortnite Season 5: Beskar Steel Location Where Heaven Meets Earth

What this challenge asks us to do is go to Mount Kay, the highest mountain on the island and collect beskar steel from here. We leave you a map with the location to which we have to go

Once here, we will find the beskar steel directly on the top of the mountain, next to the flag that is placed in this place. To collect it, we simply interact with it, and with this we will complete the mission



