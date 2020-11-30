Fortnite: when does Season 5 of Chapter 2 start?

We tell you everything we know about the start date of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. When does it start? There’s still a lot?

Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass is officially in its final stretch. Last Thursday, November 5, the Xtravaganza event began, this season’s Overtime challenges, designed to get all the extra experience we can before Fortnite Season 5 arrives. It is precisely the latter that we are going to talk about: when Season 5 begins. We will tell you below.

When does Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 start? When does Season 4 end?

For now, we know that Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass will end on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. We can check this in-game at any time, by accessing the Battle Pass section:

That same day the Eater of Worlds event is held, in which Galactus will arrive on the island with the intention of consuming it. At 22:00 CET on December 1, 2020, this event will take place.

It would be extremely rare for Season 5 to start on December 1, which is why we think it will start at least one day later – Wednesday, December 2. So, barring unforeseen events, Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass would begin on Wednesday, December 3. That’s when we expect Patch 15.00 to be applied to the game and update it to the new season.

As of 11/05/2020, we know that Epic Games is already testing patch 15.10 on their testing servers, so the launch of Fortnite Season 5 is imminent.



