Fortnite: when does Season 4 start?

We tell you everything we know about Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass, such as its start date, and much more information.

Season 3 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass is coming to an end. As always, at this point in a season, the same question always arises: “When does the new Fortnite season start?” In this news we try to clear that and other doubts, with everything we know about Season 4 of Chapter 2 of Fortnite:

Desafios de la Semana 8, Semana 9 y Semana 10 de la Temporada 3 del Pase de Batalla de Fortnite Battle Royale. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Qy0ghOcX4f — Rubén Martínez (@ruvenmb) August 5, 2020

When does Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 start?

At the time of writing this, we know, from what we have been able to verify ourselves by rummaging through the game files using data mining techniques, that there is at least a week of challenges left from Season 3: Week 10.

These files, which detail what the Week 8 and Week 9 challenges have been, and what the Week 10 challenges will be, were added to Fortnite Battle Royale via patch 13.40.

Apart from this, the only available official information that we have regarding the start date of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 comes, precisely, within the “Battle Pass” tab of the game. Here we can see that Season 3 will last “until August 27”, which is why we can deduce that Season 4 will begin that same day. August 27 is Thursday, the day on which the new weekly Fortnite challenges are normally published, so it seems quite feasible to us.

For the rest, Epic Games has not given any information in this regard except what can be found within the video game itself, and that we have explained above. In Meristation we will be pending, as always, before any possible change or novelty that may exist, to keep you informed in the most rigorous and thorough way possible.



