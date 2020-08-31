Fortnite: when does Season 4 end?

We give you the answer to the question that many of you are asking: when does Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 end?

Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass began last Thursday, August 27, 2020. With it brought many Marvel heroes and villains, who will have to join forces to prevent Galactus, the Eater of Worlds, from engulfing the island completely . However, many of you are already wondering “when does Fortnite Season 4 end?” Just below we give you the answer to this question:

Fortnite Season 4: when does it end?

Although Epic Games has not communicated this information officially in the usual channels (social networks and the blog of the official Fortnite website), we can consult it without problems, as always, within the video game itself. If we enter the “Battle Pass” tab of Fortnite Battle Royale and, here, we press the “Battle Pass” option again, we can see the following text: “Chapter 2 – Season 4 until November 30”.

In other words, unless there is something unforeseen such as a delay, or there is a deliberate time extension of Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass, it is scheduled to end on Monday, November 30.

In the game files, doing data mining, we found ten weeks of challenges; each of them would begin on the following dates:

Week 1: Thursday, August 27

Week 2: Thursday, September 3

Week 3: Thursday, September 10

Week 4: Thursday, September 17

Week 5: Thursday, September 24

Week 6: Thursday, October 1

Week 7: Thursday, October 8

Week 8: Thursday, October 15

Week 9: Thursday, October 22

Week 10: Thursday, October 29

From October 29 to November 30 there is a virtually empty month, with no challenges in sight. We understand that in this period that there are no planned challenges, the classic season extensions would be added, in which additional challenges are put into Fortnite to get extra experience.

In any case, as always, at Meristation we will be waiting to inform you of any possible change or news in this regard.



