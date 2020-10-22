Fortnite Week 9 Season 4: all the challenges

We help you with all the challenges of Week 9 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. Overcome them with our guide.

On Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CET, the challenges of Week 9 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 were activated. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to complete each Fortnite challenge of this batch:

Search chests in Sacred Hedges (0/7)

Sticky Swamp Eliminations (0/3)

Collect floating circles in Angry Stacks (0/4)

Dance at the highest point and the lowest point on the map (0/2)

He lands in Telliz de Tiburoncín and finishes in the top 25 (0/1)

Push opponents with Impulse Grenades (0/1)

Heal teammates with a Bandage Bazooka (0/1)

Search chests in Sacred Hedges

To complete this challenge, we must register a total of seven chests in Sacred Hedges, in quadrants B5 of the map. It does not matter if we reach this number of open chests in the same game or over several games, and the game mode does not matter. We just go to this area as soon as we can, and we open all the chests we see.



