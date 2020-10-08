Fortnite Week 7 Season 4: all challenges

We help you with all the challenges of Week 7 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. Overcome them with our guide.

On Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CET, the challenges of Week 7 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 were activated. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to complete each Fortnite challenge of this batch:

Fortnite: challenges of Week 7 of Season 4 of Chapter 2

Search chests in Grudge Corner (0/7)

Eliminations at Sandy Cliffs (0/3)

Enter the Chamber in Doctor Doom’s Domain (0/1)

Destroy cobwebs in The Authority (0/3)

Discover Tony Stark’s hidden laboratory in the lake house (0/1)

Get from Arenas Ardientes to Campo Calígine without getting out of a car in less than 4 minutes (0/1)

Deal damage after knocking back an opponent with Storm Whirlpool (0 / 1,000)



