Fortnite Week 7 Season 4: all challenges

We help you with all the challenges of Week 7 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. Overcome them with our guide.
On Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CET, the challenges of Week 7 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 were activated. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to complete each Fortnite challenge of this batch:
Fortnite: challenges of Week 7 of Season 4 of Chapter 2
- Search chests in Grudge Corner (0/7)
- Eliminations at Sandy Cliffs (0/3)
- Enter the Chamber in Doctor Doom’s Domain (0/1)
- Destroy cobwebs in The Authority (0/3)
- Discover Tony Stark’s hidden laboratory in the lake house (0/1)
- Get from Arenas Ardientes to Campo Calígine without getting out of a car in less than 4 minutes (0/1)
- Deal damage after knocking back an opponent with Storm Whirlpool (0 / 1,000)