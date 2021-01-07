Fortnite Week 6 Season 5: all missions and challenges

The challenges and missions of Week 6 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 are here. Complete them all with our guide.

On Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. CET, the missions and challenges of Week 6 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 were activated. As always, in this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide We tell you how to complete these weekly challenges:

Fortnite Season 5: Week 6 Legendary Mission

This mission is divided into the following phases:

Get headshots (0/20) – Reward: 55,000 Season XP

Get headshots (0/40) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Get headshots (0/60) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Get headshots (0/80) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Get headshots (0/100) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

The legendary mission (orange color) of Week 6 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to give headshots to enemies, no matter what type of weapon we use. The game mode does not matter either, or if it is in the same game or throughout several. We will have it easier if we play Team Fight and use low-caliber weapons such as pistols and submachine guns.

Remember that this mission is limited in time; it is only one week long. And remember also that group help is enabled; If our teammates take headshots, our overall mission progress will increase.