Fortnite Week 5 Season 5: all missions

The challenges and missions of Week 5 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 are here. Complete them all with our guide.

On December 31, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CET, the missions and challenges of Week 5 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 were activated. As always, in this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we will tell you how complete these weekly challenges:

Fortnite Season 5: Week 5 Legendary Mission

This mission is divided into the following phases:

Eliminate OI Guards (0/10) – Reward: 55,000 Season XP

Eliminate OI Guards (0/20) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Eliminate OI Guards (0/30) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Eliminate OI Guards (0/40) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Eliminate OI Guards (0/50) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP



