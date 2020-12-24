Fortnite Week 4 Season 5: all missions and challenges

The challenges and missions of Week 4 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 are here. Complete them all with our guide.

On December 24, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CET, the missions and challenges of Week 4 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 were activated. As always, in this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we will tell you how complete these weekly challenges:

Fortnite Season 5: Week 4 Legendary Mission

This mission is divided into the following phases:

Damage from Above (0 / 4,000) – Reward: 55,000 Season XP

Damage from above (0 / 8,000) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Damage from above (0 / 12,000) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Damage from above (0 / 16,000) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Damage from above (0 / 20,000) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

The legendary mission (orange color) of Week 4 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 simply asks us to inflict damage to enemies from a height higher than their own. That is, we must shoot them while we are above them.

Remember that this mission is limited in time; it is only one week long. And remember also that group help is enabled; If our teammates take out enemies from vehicles, our total mission progress will increase.

Perhaps the easiest way to complete this mission is to play Team Melee. Here, we try to build to shoot enemies below us.



