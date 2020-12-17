The challenges and missions of Week 3 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 are here. Complete them all with our guide.

Fortnite Week 3 Season 5: all missions and challenges; how to complete and rewards

On December 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CET, the missions and challenges of Week 3 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 were activated. As always, in this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we will tell you how complete these weekly challenges:

Fortnite Season 5: Week 3 Legendary Mission

This mission is divided into the following phases:

Eliminations from a Vehicle (0/3) – Reward: 55,000 Season XP

Eliminations from a vehicle (0/6) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Eliminations from a Vehicle (0/9) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Eliminations from a vehicle (0/12) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Eliminations from a vehicle (0/15) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP



