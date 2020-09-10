Fortnite Week 3 Season 4: all challenges

We help you with all the challenges of Week 3 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. Overcome them with our guide.

On Thursday, September 10, 2020, the challenges of Week 3 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 were activated. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to complete each Fortnite challenge of this round :

Search chests in Angry Stacks (0/7)

Eliminations in Commerce City (0/3)

Gather Wood in Afflicted Alameda (0/500)

Visit Black Panther’s Stalking (0/1)

Deal damage with explosions from gas pipes or gasoline cans (0/250)

Set fire traps (0/3)

Eliminate Iron Man in Stark Industries (0/3)

To complete this challenge, we must register a total of seven chests in Angry Stacks, between quadrants G2 and H2 of the map. It does not matter if we reach this number of open chests in the same game or over several games, and the game mode does not matter. We just go to this area as soon as we can, and we open all the chests we see.



