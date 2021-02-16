Fortnite: Week 12 challenges are coming very soon!

Every Thursday from 3 p.m., Fortnite offers new challenges for players. Check out the quests for week 12, season 5!

Fortnite season 5 has some great surprises in store for game fans. Discover the list of quests and challenges to be completed for this 12ᵉ week!

As you probably know, if you are a Fortnite player, the game offers a new list of challenges each week to complete to gain experience.

The latter updates every Thursday at 3 p.m. and thus feeds into the Battle Pass. On Tuesday February 16, news site Break Flip unveiled the quests for week 12 of season 5. And as always, there is plenty to do!

There are 7 epic quests. We must therefore “inflict damage less than 15 seconds after hovering”, but also “destroy inflatable llamas at gas stations”.

But that’s not all ! It also involves “throwing a fish into the water”, “hitting several opponents with a spear gun” and “catching different types of weapons from a fishing spot”.

We will also have to discover some places on the map. As a reminder, epic quests earn 20,000 experience points. They should therefore not be neglected!

As for the legendary quests, just hit 5, 10, 15, 20, then 25 opponents, less than 10 seconds after doing a zero point rush.

It’s more complicated than it sounds … But 55,000 XP is earned!

FORTNITE SEASON 5 WEEK 12: QUESTS AND CHALLENGES

Playable since July 2017, Fortnite then appears as the benchmark of the Battle Royale genre. For more than 3 years, the game has continued to seduce players.

And for good reason ! Developers are constantly reinventing and innovating. With this little gem from Epic Games, you will never be bored.

But the game owes this incredible success not only to the weekly quests and challenges. Even if they have a lot to do with it. Fortnite is above all a “crossover” machine.

Eh yes ! The license connects ever crazier and more unexpected collabs than the next. What is more, with very large references.

Among them, we find in particular Marvel, Avengers, but also Star Wars and Borderlands. Yes, you did hear it. This is completely crazy !

These collabs then translate into new “skins”, game modes and events. Something to delight millions of players.

In fact, a whole new universe has just arrived in the game … Most fans know that this is Tron, the very famous Disney movie. Just that !

There are 10 exclusive “skins”, but also a ton of accessories. And yes, there is indeed the famous Light Cycle motorcycle.