Fortnite Week 1 Season 5: all challenges

We help you with all the challenges of Week 1 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. Overcome them with our guide.

On Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CET, the challenges of Week 1 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 were activated. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to complete each Fortnite challenge of this batch:

Fortnite: challenges of Week 1 of Season 5 of Chapter 2

Stage 1 of 4 – Shotgun Eliminations (0/3)

Phase 1 of 3 – Discover Named Locations (0/5)

With the arrival of Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass, the structure of the challenges has changed. They are now called quests, and like in-game items, they have different rarities (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary). Some of these missions expire over time, so you better be aware of the remaining time. That is why it is possible that in this guide there are some missions different from the ones you have active, depending on when you visit it. Therefore, we ask for your patience and understanding.

This mission is divided into several phases, which are as follows:

The first phase of this mission asks us to eliminate a total of three enemies using shotguns. As always, we recommend playing Team Brawl to easily complete this first phase.

Phase 2 of 4 – Assault Rifle Damage

The second phase of this mission asks us to inflict a total of 500 points of damage to enemies using assault rifles. We just found assault rifles, and we used them where possible. As in the previous phase, we recommend you play Team Fight to easily complete this first phase.

Stage 3 of 4 – Sniper Rifle Elimination 150m Away

In the third phase of this mission, things get complicated, since we must eliminate an enemy with a marksman rifle at a distance of at least 150 meters. In Team Fight it is very difficult to complete this challenge because it is a very chaotic game mode and the distance is reduced; we better try to complete this challenge in Duos / Squads and shoot some enemy that is still and far from us. Remember to use the danger / location markers to know the exact distance of the enemy we want to kill with the sniper rifle.

Stage 4 of 4 – Deal explosive damage to structures

The last phase of this epic quest asks us to inflict a total of 1,000 points of damage to structures. We recommend playing Team Fight, and finding a motorboat (there are usually in water areas, such as the lake north of Campo Calígine, Lake Canoa north of Ciudad Comercio, or in Burning Sands). While we are mounted in one, we simply launch rockets towards whatever structure we see. Another option is to find hand grenades and throw them without rhyme or reason.



