Fortnite: War for Nexus ends with Galactus threat

Fortnite’s partnership with Marvel continues in this unique event on December 1.

Fortnite has held several Marvel-centric events thus far, including challenges from Avengers, Deadpool, and Wolverine, but things are getting a bit more intense, and the stakes are getting higher, on its latest event.

Fortnite: Nexus War will come to an end on December 1, and it’s up to players to defeat Galactus or risk having the universe destroyed.

The fight against Galactus begins on December 1 at 3 PM (CDMX time), and it is a unique event.

Epic Games recommends that you enter Fortnite approximately one hour before the scheduled start time and the playlist will appear approximately 30 minutes before the event.

You’ll need to download Update 14.60 in order to play, and as the court case between Apple and Epic Games continues, iOS players are still left out of the fun.

There may be a solution down the road via iOS ‘Safari web browser, which is what other companies are doing as well instead of supporting dedicated apps.

The Battle Bus is loaded and ready to go. This is our final stand to save all Reality. The Devourer of Worlds arrives 12.1.20 4 PM EThttps://t.co/AGuTlNcu3h pic.twitter.com/ERKfEh4M9S — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 21, 2020

Just a few days ago, Fortnite also brought video chat to the game through the Houseparty app. It is available for the PC, PS5 and PS4 versions of the game and you need to have an iOS or Android phone with the app installed.

If you link your accounts, you will also receive a special rainbow mist wrap.

Thor and Galactus

On the other hand, let’s remember one of the appearances of Galactus that was a few months ago in the teasers of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2, it was the pages of a comic in which Thor and Galactus come together to try to stop a tragedy

Since August 22, 2020, the first part of a comic appeared within Fortnite Battle Royale that indicated how Season 4 would start.

Within the comic, the Marvel characters, Thor and Galactus, who seek to stop the avane of Black Winter, that is, the death of everything. With this comic it is that the end of Season 3 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 is reached



