Fortnite: Venom will be Marvel’s next free skin

Epic Games reveals the next free Marvel skin in Fortnite that we can win by participating in a tournament: Venom. Venom skin comes to Fortnite.

Epic Games revealed what will be the next free Marvel skin that we can get by participating in one of the Marvel Knockout Super Series Cups of Fortnite: Venom. We tell you everything we know about this new free skin from Season 4 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2 below:

Fortnite: Venom will be the next free skin of the Marvel Knockout Super Series

Through a tweet on the official Fortnite Twitter account, Epic Games has shown a promotional image or teaser showing the silhouette of the next character that we can get for free playing in one of the cups of the Marvel Knockout Super Series: Venom.

As with Daredevil, Ghost Rider, and Black Widow, also Marvel characters, we understand that Venom will give his name to the corresponding Marvel Knockout Super Series Cup, and that it will be announced throughout this week. The main claim of these tournaments is to be able to get the skin in question completely free of charge and in advance if we are among the best players in our region. If for whatever reason we cannot or do not want to participate in this tournament, both this new skin and its accessories will arrive in the store a few days later.

The possibility of Venom arriving in the game previously was already suggested; one of the superpowers, or mythical weapons of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, and that we can use in modes like K.O. Marvel is precisely Venom’s Destroying Grip.



