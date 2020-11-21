Fortnite: Venom skin now available; price and contents

Marvel’s most famous symbiote is finally coming to Fortnite Battle Royale. Venom skin arrives at the Fortnite store; is now available for purchase.

With the change of the store on November 21, 2020 at 01:00 a.m. CET, the Marvel character Venom skin arrived in Fortnite Battle Royale. Here we show you how is this skin from Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, what is its price, and what content does it bring:

Fortnite: this is the Venom skin

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this news, both the Venom skin and its accessories arrived at the Fortnite Battle Royale store on November 21, although previously all players who positioned high enough in their region could get it for free. by participating in the Venom Cup. At the time of writing this news item, all of these items appear in the “Featured” section of the store:

These are all the Venom items available in Fortnite, along with their prices in turkeys:

Venom Skin (includes two different styles) + Tendril Pouch Backpacking Accessory + Symbiote Saw Collection Tool + We Are Venom Gesture: 2,000 V-Bucks



