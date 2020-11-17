Fortnite: Venom skin, how to get it for free; date

We tell you how to get the Fortnite Battle Royale Venom skin for free, playing the new Venom Cup. New tournament of K.O. Marvel with many awards.

Epic Games announces the Venom Cup, which is part of the Marvel Knockout Super Series, and succeeds the Black Widow Cup. It is a Fortnite Battle Royale tournament in which we can access the Venom skin for free before it reaches the store if we are among the first. Here we tell you everything you need to know about this event of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

How to get the Venom skin for free in Fortnite

To get the Fortnite Battle Royale Venom skin for free, we have to participate in the Venom Cup, which will begin on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. You can see the complete rules on the Epic Games website. The best teams from each region will win the Venom suit before it hits the store later this week.

The Venom Cup will play the game mode K.O. Marvel (Duos), in which two teams of two players must face each other in a small tournament in which the only weapons and items available are Marvel superpowers.

The positions in which we have to stay to get the Venom skin for free are the following:

Europe: 1st to 1,200th

East Coast of the US: 1st to 750th

West Coast of the US: 1st to 300th

Brazil: from 1st to 300th

Asia: 1st to 150th

Oceania: 1st to 150th

Middle East: 1st to 150th

Anyway, if you can’t qualify to get the skin for free, Epic Games clarifies that Venom will hit the store in the future, at a price in V-Bucks (the virtual currency of the game, which is obtained with real money) still determined. According to the Fortnite website, the Venom skin also has its own backpack, pickaxe and gesture.



