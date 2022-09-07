Fortnite Update opens Access to Multiple weapons for “Fire by Fire Week”

Fortnite is releasing its latest update, adding a new “Fire with Fire Week” that reveals several types of firearms. Towards the end of each recent season, the Battle Royale title tends to temporarily remove groups of items after the main part of the current season’s events is completed, giving players the opportunity to experiment with the latest island configuration. Sticking to its practice, Fortnite has introduced a new week dedicated to fire, which removes several long-dormant weapons from storage and increases the rate of appearance of others.

“Week of Fire with Fire” is part of the Fortnite v21.51 update, which will presumably be the last update of the 3rd season of Chapter 3. The extremely popular free game from Epic Games continues to be the king of crossovers in the midst of theme weeks, most recently adding Starfire from Teen Titans from DC.

As detailed in the official blog post, Fortnite’s Fire with Fire Week will reveal several types of firearms, including the Primal Flame Bow bow and the Dragon’s Breath shotgun. For those who may be unfamiliar, the primordial Fire Bow was introduced as a weapon that can be crafted during Season 6 chapter 2 by shooting fire arrows, and the Dragon Breath shotgun is a powerful one—shot item that uses four shotgun cartridges each time. Players can find items from the vault, as well as loot on the floor and in chests. Firefly vessels and cannon cannons will also appear more frequently during the week, adding more (or less) oil to the fire.

Fortnite Fire with Weapons Fire Week

Bow of primordial flame (without arch) Dragon’s Breath shotgun (without arch) Firefly bank (increased frequency of appearance) Puffing cannon (increased rate of appearance, now available as loot on the floor and in chests)

The “Fire with Fire” week follows another Fortnite themed week, Shadow of Phantasm Week. Last week there were no such items as Shadow Bomb and Shield Bubble, and the first one has not been in the game since the very first chapter of Fortnite. In addition to tactical items, an assault rifle with a silencer and a submachine gun with a silencer were also discovered last week, which really helped to convey the theme of stealth.

Interestingly, Fortnite has already had a week dedicated to fire, and besides, this is the first “thematic” week. In May 2021, Fortnite introduced its “Wild Weeks”, which focused on a certain aspect of the gameplay and began with “Fighting Fire with Fire”. The previous iteration is similar to the current one, but with a Dragon’s Breath shotgun instead of a Rocket Launcher. As in the previous version, the new “Fire with Fire” week will feature quests related to fire, which will definitely warm up the competition on the island.

Fortnite Fire with Fire Week runs from September 7 at 9:00 am ET to September 13 at 9:00 am ET, that is, just a few days before the expected end date of the 3rd season of Chapter 3 – September 17. Performers must necessarily complete all achievements in Rainbow Crossroads. , as well as complete any other quests before the start of Chapter 3 of Season 4.

Fortnite can be played for free on mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.