Fortnite: understand Community Battles Bootcamp

The Fortnite Community Battles Bootcamp was announced by Epic Games last Wednesday (19). The competition is aimed at the amateur audience, where players need to participate in different challenges daily, seek the best positions in a ranking and earn free V-Bucks and even an exclusive spray as rewards. The event runs until next Sunday (23) and focuses on Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Although players from other countries reported that they were able to access the event, there are still doubts whether they will be able to receive their rewards. TechTudo contacted Epic to confirm the information, but did not return until the matter was closed. Recalling that Battle Royale is available for PC, Playstation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Currently, it is not possible to download the mobile game from official Android and iPhone stores (iOS) due to a legal dispute.

To register for the Community Battles Bootcamp, simply access the challenge link <https://community-battles.fortnite.com/>, which will be in English. On the website, click on “Log In” and access your Epic Games account. If everything is right, the current challenge and other challenges that are still blocked will appear. It will be enough to complete the tasks to release new ones and improve your ranking. It is worth remembering that it may be possible to participate in the event, but there is no confirmation that, being outside Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the player will be able to claim their prize V-Bucks.

Rewards for all placements have also been released. In addition to the V-Bucks, the first place on the leaderboard will also receive an award Kab-Llama spray. Below, check out the V-Bucks values ​​that each player will earn depending on their final position in the Community Battles Bootcamp table:

Community Battles Bootcamp – Awards

Prize Placement

1 ° 2,500 V-Bucks + Kab-Llama Spray

2 ° 2.25 thousand V-Bucks

3 ° 2 thousand V-Bucks

4 ° 1.75 thousand V-Bucks

5 ° 1.5 thousand V-Bucks

6 ° 1.25 thousand V-Bucks

7 ° -25 ° 1000 V-Bucks

26 ° -100 ° 800 V-Bucks

101 ° -500 ° 500 V-Bucks

501 ° -5000 ° 300 V-Bucks

5001 ° -10000 ° 250 V-Bucks

10001 ° -20000 ° 200 V-Bucks



