Fortnite: TRON skins now available; price and contents

TRON skins are now available in Fortnite Battle Royale. We tell you all the objects they bring, and how much they cost.

With the change of the store on February 12, 2021 at 01:00 CET, the TRON skins, which were previously leaked, arrived at Fortnite Battle Royale. Below we show you how these new skins are, belonging to Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2; what is their price, and what content do they bring:

Fortnite: this is the TRON skins

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this news, both the TRON skins and their accessories arrived at the Fortnite Battle Royale store on January 22.

These are all the TRON items in Fortnite, along with their prices in V-Bucks:

Hang Gliding Light Bike: 800 V-Bucks

Skin Datagram + Backpacking Accessory Identity Disc + Identity Disc Collection Tool: 1,500 V-Bucks

Skin Firewall + Backpacking Accessory Identity Disc + Identity Disc Collection Tool: 1,500 V-Bucks

Skin Proxy + Backpacking Accessory Identity Disc + Identity Disc Collection Tool: 1,500 V-Bucks

Skin Data Route + Backpacking Accessory Identity Disc + Identity Disc Collection Tool: 1,500 V-Bucks

Encryption Skin + Backpacking Accessory Identity Disc + Identity Disc Collection Tool: 1,500 V-Bucks

Skin Io + Backpacking Accessory Identity Disc + Identity Disc Collection Tool: 1,500 V-Bucks

Skin Command Line + Backpacking Accessory Identity Disc + Identity Disc Collection Tool: 1,500 V-Bucks

Skin Subida + Backpacking Accessory Identity Disc + Identity Disc Collection Tool: 1,500 V-Bucks

Bit Stream Skin + Backpacking Accessory Identity Disc + Identity Disc Collection Tool: 1,500 V-Bucks

Broadband Skin + Backpacking Accessory Identity Disc + Identity Disc Collection Tool: 1,500 V-Bucks