Fortnite: Top 6 locations to find gnomes in the game!

Where can I find gnomes in the Fortnite game? We reveal all the tips! Where are you most likely to find gnomes in the Fortnite game?

Season 5 of the Fortnite game launches new challenges for its players. Besides, these daily challenges are a little more difficult than usual!

They should guide you to different specific places. Once there, you will need to find a handful of Gnomes.

But we have to admit that these Fortnite challenges can take a long time. Especially when you don’t know where to look or where to start!

First, the challenges come under the name of “Find Gnomes in the Sweaty Sands”. But the location changes from day to day. It also depends on the challenges you complete.

FORTNITE: WHERE ARE THE GNOMES?

We therefore reveal the places where you can find gnomes in Fortnite. First, in Sweaty Sands, the first is located just outside the grand hotel on the left side of the map.

Another is next to a dumpster in an alleyway in the center of the named location. Finally, the 3rd is below the pier. You’ll find it right by the water at the southern tip of Sweaty Sands.

In the Fortnite game, you also have to find gnomes at the Coral Castle. In fact, you can find their exact location in the photo above. The first is just outside a small building on a hill.

The second is to the northeast of the first gnome. You’ll find it outside of another building with a golden roof!

Finally the 3rd is hiding on the hill on the west side of the map. He’s hiding outside a crumbling building.

Now you have in mind the top 6 places to find gnomes! It’s your turn.