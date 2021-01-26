Fortnite to sponsor Santos F.C.! Details

Santos Futebol Clube, from São Paulo, announced on Monday (25) who will be their master sponsor during the final of the Copa Libertadores de América, or Conmebol Libertadores: the popular game of Battle Royale, Fortnite.

In an announcement made to fans and the media, the soccer team highlighted that this action will be a one-off sponsorship, that is, valid only for the final of the competition. With that, the title of Epic Games will have a prominent place on Peixe’s shirt, with greater visibility during the match.

An important initiative not only commercially, but positioning with the Club’s approach to a global brand and among the most important for young audiences.

Andrés Rueda,

president of Santos

In addition to having his name printed on the athletes’ shirts during the competition, there will also be marketing actions between the football team and the Epic Games game on social networks, according to a note released by Santos F.C.

Santos will enter the field against Palmeiras, in São Paulo, in a match valid for the final of the Copa Libertadores da América, next Saturday (30). The match is scheduled for 17h and will take place at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro.

Sponsoring Santos is not surprising for Fortnite. As we saw last week, the game announced the Pelé Cup, in honor of the King of Football, who had a great time with the Vila Belmiro team.

In addition to the competition named after the former athlete, the game also added 23 new options for team shirts to be chosen by Fortnite players and, among the team options in Brazil, was Santos himself.