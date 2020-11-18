Fortnite to have video chat integration on PC and PS4

Taking advantage of Fortnite’s strong social appeal, Epic today announced that a new video chat tool integrated into the game is coming to allow even cooler conversations and games! Former partner of the producer, the Houseparty app will be the official way to enjoy the novelty.

It will work like this: first you need to download the app on your phone, and then connect your Fortnite account with a Houseparty account. Then just enter the exclusive rooms, available only for PC players and PlayStation 4 or PS5 consoles.

With that, the chat between friends will start to appear in the corner of the screen, making the whole experience more fluid and fun, a pleasant social experience in these times of detachment, quarantine and pandemic from the coronavirus. Epic’s promise is to launch this feature today! Are you looking forward to testing group chat with video? Comment below!



